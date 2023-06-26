NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Kentucky fugitive is behind bars after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase along three different interstates in Middle Tennessee over the weekend.

On Sunday, June 25, around 10 a.m., a trooper was advised on reports of a reckless driver who was seen traveling eastbound on Interstate 24.

An arrest warrant states the trooper stationed themselves near mile marker 43 on I-24 and observed a Silver Chevrolet HHR driving on the right shoulder of the interstate.

According to the trooper, the silver Chevrolet failed to maintain its lane and crossed the dividing lane markers several times.

The trooper then activated their lights and sirens on I-65 South in an attempt to perform a traffic stop.

An arrest report stated the Chevrolet continued traveling for a mile before eventually coming to a stop on the right-hand shoulder on I-65. As the trooper exited the vehicle, the driver of the Chevrolet reportedly accelerated and fled the scene.

The trooper then initiated a pursuit where speeds reportedly reached over 100 miles per hour. According to an arrest affidavit, during the pursuit, the driver failed to negotiate a curve on I-40 West and crashed into a concrete barrier.

Officials said the driver — identified as 48-year-old Richard King — crawled out of the passenger side door and was taken into custody.

King was charged with felony evading arrest, DUI (3rd offense), reckless driving and driving on a suspended license. He was also wanted in Kentucky for charges including arson and burglary.