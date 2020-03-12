Breaking News
Kentucky deputy flown to Vanderbilt after crash

Local News

(Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

WARREN COUNTY, KY (WKRN) – A Warren County Sheriff’s deputy is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a crash Wednesday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy’s vehicle was struck on the front driver’s side while traveling on Upper Stone Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

(Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

The deputy was airlifted to the hospital where his condition was listed as stable, according to officials.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the crash.

