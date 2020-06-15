Kenny Chesney releases official tour dates for 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country Star Kenny Chesney has released new tour dates for 2021.

Chesney had to cancel his stadium tour for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I kept talking to experts, city officials, team owners, medical people, looking to understand how we were coming along with resolving the health issues. I had kept hoping that as time passed, information would not only increase, but there would be some sort of solution so people could come back together. But things weren’t getting any clearer, so I did the hardest thing for me, but obviously best option for the safety of No Shoes Nation, my road family and everyone at the buildings involved. Kenny Chesney

Chesney’s Chillaxification Tour will now visit 18 venues with a lineup of special guests including:

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Kenny Chesney 2021 Chillaxification Tour Stadium Dates:

May 1 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.

May 8 Miller Park Milwaukee, Wis.

May 15 Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tenn.

May 22 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga.

May 29 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Mo.

June 5 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minn.

June 12 Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pa.

June 19 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa.

June 26 Soldier Field Chicago, Ill.

July 3 Bobcat Stadium Bozeman, Mont.

July 10 Busch Stadium St. Louis, Mo.

July 17 CenturyLink Field Seattle, Wash.

July 24 SoFi Stadium Inglewood, Calif.

July 31 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colo.

August 7 AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas

August 14 Ford Field Detroit, Mich.

August 21 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, N.J.

Aug 27 & 28 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.

