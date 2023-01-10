MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s here!

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has released its 2023 lineup. Here’s who will be taking the stage at The Farm this year.

Headliners this year include Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and the Foo Fighters.

Other acts taking the stage are Portugal, The Man, Lil Nas X, Tyler Childers, Hippo Campus, Louis The Child, Sheryl Crow, Paramore and Marcus Mumford.

This year’s festival will be held from June 15-18.

Click here to sign up for early access to the on-sale. Early access begins Thursday at 10 a.m. CT. The full lineup can be found below.

(Source: Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival)

Four-day general admission tickets start at $299, while 1-day general admission tickets start at $175.