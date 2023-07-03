NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fourth of July fireworks are already exploding in the skies of Middle Tennessee ahead of Tuesday’s holiday. While this may be enjoyable for families, it could cause panic in your pet.

July 5 records some of the highest numbers throughout the country for shelter intakes because some pets get scared and run away as a result of firework celebrations.

According to the American Animal Hospital Association, animal control officials across the country see a 30%-60% increase in lost pets each year between July 4-6.

Officials with Williamson County Animal Center said they are at about capacity, as are other local shelters. Taking preventative measures to keep your pets safe could be of a big help.

“This year in particular, we’ve had a full shelter,” said Penny Adams, WCAC Adoption Promotion Specialist.

Officials said it’s best to keep your pet indoors and avoid bringing them to large display gatherings. If they’re at home, invest in a thunder shirt if they start to feel anxious or administer veterinarian prescribed anti-anxiety medication. WCAC staff said little measures can help to make sure your pet doesn’t run away.

“We’re all sort of holding our breath on what July 5 will bring, but we hope that folks will have put identification on their pets, on their collars. If you don’t have an actual tag, you can just write your number with a sharpie on a collar. The best prevention is to actually microchip your pet,” Adams said.