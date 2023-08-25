LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s three days left of this year’s Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair. The nine-day event brings out the best of the best in a variety of contests, exhibitions, and events.

Seeing the variety of fair animals is one of the highlights for many attendees. Camels, goats, cows, pigs, horses, and ducks are just a few of the different animals at the fair. Keeping them safe from the heat, however, takes a lot of effort.

The Dead Tree Desperados host a cowboy reenactment that features two horses named Stella and Falkor. Their owner keeps a careful eye on both of them and makes sure they stay hydrated and fed.

“I fill a 20 gallon barrel at least three times a day and also mix in water with their feed,” owner Jeremy Brown said. “They are meant to be outside, and this heat won’t bother them too much.”

Over at the petting zoo, two camels were seen enjoying the day. Camels can last 15 days without water and can withstand some of the harshest conditions.

Throughout the other animal exhibits, they had large fans to help cool animals down. Also, each animal had their own water cup.

The fair wraps up Sunday, Aug. 27. To learn more about tickets and events, click here.