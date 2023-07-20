WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — The sounds of birds and other forms of nature is what drew Heather Newman and her husband to Westmoreland 10 years ago.

“We made the choice to leave an area with subdivisions and growth and congestion for an area we could see the stars at night,” she said.

However, all of that could change.

Off Pleasant Grove Road, developers are hoping a piece of land where corn is currently growing will be annexed, with plans to build new homes.

Newman said based off the documents she’s seen, the homes would butt up against her property line.

“Last year we were made aware of talk for subdivisions in the area behind our house,” she said. “In the last couple of months in earnest, developers really started ramping up their plans back here.”

Up the road off Highway 31 East, the city has already approved plans to redevelop the former Creasy Farms.

Mayor David Leath said the developer plans to develop a mixture of industrial and commercial property as well as homes, but Newman said right now their town doesn’t have the infrastructure for all of these projects.

“We can not take on more homes,” she said. “There isn’t anything to provide any new home builds for a basic sewer system. In addition, our water is trucked in from Gallatin.”

Newman said she’s reached out to councilmembers and county commissioners, but feels like she and other neighbors aren’t being heard.

“Where is all the wildlife that we all treasure here going to go?” she said. “You cannot keep paving over paradise just for more and more subdivisions.”

As councilmembers prepare to vote on this annexation Thursday, July 20, Newman said if it gets approved, she’s considering leaving the community she’s grown to love.

“Aside from our personal concerns, there are greater ones for the city and city residents,” she said.

News 2 did reach out to Leath who said he admits the town’s infrastructure does need work, but they are working to address things.

Leath said they are currently building a new sewer plant that will accommodate Phase 1 and 2 of the development taking place at the former Creasy Farms off Highway 31 East.

He said their city engineer is also working on a plan to double the capacity for the sewer over the next five to six years.

Leath sais they are using water from Gallatin and said they have ample amounts of water, however, he also said they do have aging water lines that need to be replaced.

According to Leath, the city received a $1.3 million grant that will allow them to fix their water lines.

When it comes to upgrading roads, he said the state is looking at plans to upgrade their state highway from two to four lanes.

Councilmembers will vote on this annexation along with updating zoning ordinances at their July 20 meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m.

Leath said if the annexation gets approved, construction wouldn’t actually begin for the next five to six years.