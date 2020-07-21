Kayaker rescued from river in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was rescued after her kayak overturned Monday in Smith County.

The Smith County Rescue Squad responded to Happy Hollow, where they said a 42-year-old woman was on a kayak that overturned in the water.

When the rescue squad arrived, they said the woman was sitting on a tree in the river, awaiting help. She could not swim and her life jacket was in the kayak and washed away, crews explained.

The rescue squad was able to get to the woman and return her safely to her friends at the ramp. She was not injured.