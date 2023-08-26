SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Saturday afternoon kayaking incident in Smith County ended with a person’s death.

The Smith County Rescue Squad said it was dispatched at approximately 4:52 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 to a report of an overturned kayaker who was on the bank and unresponsive.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they said the individual was brought back to the Happy Hollow boat ramp — which attaches to the Caney Fork River — and placed in the care of awaiting medical personnel. However, the kayaker reportedly did not survive.

“According to the generation information, 2 plus generators were operating at the time. We say this over & over please please wear your life jackets and especially when there is heavy generation,” the Smith County Rescue Squad posted on Facebook, asking community members to pray for the kayaker’s family.

No additional details have been shared about the circumstances surrounding Saturday’s incident.

This news comes a week after the squad saved multiple overturned kayakers over the course of a few hours at Betty’s Island.