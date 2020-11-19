K-9 officer passes away following Tuesday shooting

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The La Vergne Police Department announced K-9 Sjaak passed away after undergoing a major operation Wednesday he did not survive.

Sjaak was injured during a Rutherford County shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), an officer was fired upon on Murfreesboro Road. A police chase took place and ended at the Rutherford Pointe Apartments. The suspect was found dead in his car. TBI agents say after the shooting took place, it was discovered the K-9 officer had been shot.

According to police, Sjaak was shot three times when a man opened fire on Officer Justin Darby’s patrol vehicle Tuesday. Darby was not injured.

“Our hearts are broken,” Interim Police Chief Chip Davis said. “Our K9s are members of the LPD family. Sjaak was an amazing and loyal dog. We ask everyone to keep Officer Darby, his family, and all of the La Vergne officers in your thoughts and prayers as we deal with this loss.”

Sjaak started his duties with the La Vergne Police Department in 2014. Final arrangements are still being made for Sjaak.

The TBI is still investigating the incident.