K-9 Kane retires after 7 years serving Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the retirement of K-9 Deputy Sheriff Kane, who served the county for nearly seven years.

K-9 Kane joined the department on October 5, 2012. He retired Friday with his handler, Detective Brett Keck.

“K-9 Deputy Sheriff Kane will be missed here at the Sheriff’s Office. He was an important part of the Sheriff’s Office team. He has been a great asset for serving and protecting the citizens of Robertson County. We know that he will have a happy retirement with his handler, Detective Brett Keck,” Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said in a statement.

During his time with the agency, the sheriff’s office said K-9 Kane contributed to 433 arrests and citations, 988 searches, 1,093 other unit/agency assists, 379 incidents of narcotics found and 138 school searches.

