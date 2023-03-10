MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were taken into custody Friday after leading authorities on a chase across multiple counties.

Cheatham County Deputy Chris Gilmore told News 2 the incident began in Nashville. The suspect vehicle hit a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department vehicle.

The suspect vehicle then drove away on Highway 12. Cheatham County authorities later spotted the vehicle in a church parking lot and took up the pursuit until the Montgomery County line.

Montgomery County authorities were able to take over the pursuit and eventually arrest the suspects.

Clarksville police confirm three people were taken into custody, including juveniles.

Cheatham County officials say it appears this is connected to a custodial interference case.

Authorities say there will be charges in each of Davidson, Cheatham and Montgomery counties.