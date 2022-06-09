MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A juvenile is in the hospital following an accidental shooting Thursday night.
It happened at a home on Gilley Road in Wilson County.
Wilson County authorities say the shooting occurred between two brothers.
The victim is said to be alert and responsive.
No further information was immediately made available.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.