ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday night.

It happened at a home in the 1300 block of Rural Hill Road in Antioch just after 6 p.m.

Dispatchers say the juvenile was taken to the hospital with code 2 injuries.

Police say the shooting was self-inflicted and the juvenile was hit in the hand.

No further information was immediately made available.