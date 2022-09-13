ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday night.
It happened at a home in the 1300 block of Rural Hill Road in Antioch just after 6 p.m.
Dispatchers say the juvenile was taken to the hospital with code 2 injuries.
Police say the shooting was self-inflicted and the juvenile was hit in the hand.
No further information was immediately made available.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.