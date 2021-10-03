Juvenile on bike injured in Clarksville hit-and-run

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 10-year-old girl seriously injured.

Police said the crash occurred October 2 around 2:30 p.m. near Sikorsky Lane and Raven Road.

The child was taken to the hospital by her father where she is in a serious, but stable condition.

Witnesses reported the vehicle that fled the scene to be a red SUV.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspected vehicle.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Officer Headley at 931-648-0656 or submit a tip online.