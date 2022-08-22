ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A juvenile is dead following a shooting in Antioch.

It happened in the 200 block of Benzing Road around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Details are limited, but police say a male juvenile was shot and killed.

A suspect is said to be in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.