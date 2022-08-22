ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A juvenile is dead following a shooting in Antioch.
It happened in the 200 block of Benzing Road around 5:45 p.m. Monday.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
Details are limited, but police say a male juvenile was shot and killed.
A suspect is said to be in custody at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.