Juvenile arrests down 35%, according to Metro police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — High profile cases like the murder of musician Kyle Yorlets put a spotlight on youth crime in Nashville.

Five children between the ages of 12 and 16 were charged with his death.

“Seemed like every time you turned around, juveniles were doing something,” said Bishop Marcus Campbell of The Church at Mt. Carmel.

That’s why Bishop Marcus Campbell was surprised when he found out youth arrests in Metro dropped this year.

“In a way, I’m shocked, but in a way, I’m not,” Campbell said.

According to Metro police, juvenile arrests are down 35 percent compared to the same time last year.

“Seems like you’re just beating the wind sometimes, but when you got numbers like that that show that some crime is down, it gives you some sense of hope to keep doing what you’re doing,” he said.

Campbell has been on the front lines of fighting youth crime.

“Main thing is stolen cars, guns charges,” he said.

Campbell’s the founder of the 12-week G.A.N.G. program which stands for Gentlemen and Not Gangsters.

It’s a mandatory mentoring program for kids on probation in juvenile court.

“Change, confession, competition, conflict of interest, trauma– you name it, we talk about it,” Campbell said.

According to police data, the biggest drops in juvenile arrests were for curfew violations and truancy.

“I just pray that what we’ve been doing, we’ll start seeing a decrease of crimes, arrests, killings,” Campbell said.

Police credit their Juvenile Crime Task Force and their Gang Resistance Education and Training for the decrease.

Although the numbers don’t mean crime is down, Campbell says it’s a start.

“I think some things are working,” he said. “But, we’re not out of the clear yet.”