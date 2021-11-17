‘Justice will be served’: Vigil held to remember Dickson County child one year after death

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WKRN)- On Wednesday night, outside of the Dickson County Justice Center, a candlelight vigil was held in honor of Lincoln Hall. The six-month-old died in October 2020, after being rushed to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

“It’s been hard for sure,” explained Elise Hall.

In the small town of Charlotte, the Justice Center sits as a place for families to find closure, and it was on the footsteps of the building where the Hall family, along with those close to them, prayed for justice.

“Elise had called and said there had been an accident, that something was wrong with Lincoln. And we raced to Vanderbilt only to find out his injuries were unrecoverable,” said Matt Hall, remembering that day.

Lincoln had died later that day. The six-month-old was rushed to hospital where his parents stayed day and night. The Hall’s told News 2, their son had several injuries — the worst to his head.

“Five days in the ICU, praying that our little boy was going to just hop up and start giggling again,” said Matt.

Lincoln Hall, six months old

Back in April 2021, Chelsea Smith was charged with felony murder and aggravated child abuse in relation to Lincoln’s death. A grand Jury indicted Smith last year.

“We just want to pray over the courthouse, that everything will go the way… that justice will be served, the way it should be,” Matt said.

Though the past year has been nothing short of difficult, they are constantly reminded of how their son was a beaming light.

“He was just so happy I mean all the time, he was a good baby,” Elise and Matt agreed. “I’ve never seen a baby smile from the time they wake up to the time they go to sleep, and that was every day.”

The Hall family credits the care of Vanderbilt’s hospital staff for getting them through this tragedy. At Lincoln’s funeral, several people gave toys that would later be donated to Vanderbilt’s Children’s Hospital. However, one stuck out and is now used to honor Lincoln every day.

“This little guy stuck out to me, and it just reminded me of Lincoln, so we kept him and he goes everywhere with us. He’s essentially our little Lincoln stand-in,” said Elise.

The family is asking the public to continue donating toys in Lincoln’s honor.

The Hall’s told News 2, Smith’s case was scheduled to go to trial on Thursday but has since been pushed back to August.