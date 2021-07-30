Jury selected for Steven Wiggins’ trial, sheriff says

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A jury has been selected in the trial of Steven Wiggins, the man accused of killing Dickson County Sergeant Daniel Baker.

Dickson County Sheriff Tim Eads confirmed to News 2 a jury has been selected for the trial, though he did not go into anymore detail.

On Tuesday, June 29, Wiggins appeared in court in person for the first time in nearly two years. During his court appearance, Wiggins wore plain clothes, a requirement for defendants in a death penalty case anytime they appear in court.

The state still plans to seek the death penalty against him.

Sergeant Baker was killed in the line of duty on May 30, 2018. He had been called to check on a suspicious parked vehicle when the driver, identified as Wiggins, shot and killed him.