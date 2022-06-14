NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are several events planned to recognize Juneteenth in Middle Tennessee this year. June 19th celebrates when slaves in Galveston, Texas were freed, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect. It was passed as a federal holiday in 2021 and became an official holiday in Nashville in April of this year.
The following events are planned this week in several Middle Tennessee communities:
- Music City Freedom Fest – June 18-19 / Hadley Park, 1037 28th Ave / 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Juneteenth615 – June 19 / Fort Negley, Fort Negley, 1100 Fort Negley Blvd / 5 p.m.
- Clarksville Juneteenth Festival – June 18 / Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 1190 Cumberland Drive / 12 p.m.
- Nashville African American Wind Symphony ‘A Celebration of Freedom’ – June 19 / Belmont University / 4 p.m.
- Juneteenth Freedom Day Ride – June 18 / Watkins Park, 616 17th Ave N / 7 a.m.
- Murfreesboro Juneteenth Celebration – June 16-18 / Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center at 415 S. Academy Street / 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition Juneteenth Week – June 13-19
- Juneteenth at Discovery Park / June 18 / The Train Depot / 4 to 7 p.m.
- Black on Buchanan: A Juneteenth Block Party – June 18 / Buchanan Street in North Nashville / 2 pm – 6 pm
- NMAAM Juneteenth Block Party – June 19 / Food Assembly’s Skydeck at Fifth + Broadway / 11 am – 4 pm
- Juneteenth: An Evening Celebration in Honor of Father’s Day / June 19 / 110 Interstate Drive Nashville / 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM. More information: Hosted by BLM Street Mural Maintenance and Tennessee Alliance for Progress. Music, Vendors, Fun. Limited seating is available, bringing a lawn chair is advised. For more information or vendor packages, call (615) 212-9721.
- East Tennessee State University Juneteenth Celebration / June 17 / Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center / 11:30 a.m.