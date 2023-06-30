NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fireworks often dazzle people with their bright, vibrant lights during holidays and other celebrations, but according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the displays are better left to the professionals.

Every year, thousands of people are seen at emergency rooms for injuries sustained while shooting off fireworks, with more than one-third of victims under the age of 15. In 2021 alone, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated 11,500 people for fireworks related injuries, the NFPA reported.

That represents a 25% increase from 2006, when nearly 9,200 people were treated for fireworks related injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) 2021 Fireworks Annual Report.

While all types of fireworks can be dangerous, sparklers account for most emergency room visits. In 2021, nearly 73% of injuries were from sparkler-related accidents, the CPSC reported. The majority of injuries are to children as most people see sparklers as a safer alternative.

While they may seem harmless, sparklers can get hot enough to burn some metals at about 2,000 degrees, and can cause severe burns to the face, hands and feet, according to eye experts at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC).

During a 12-hour period in 2020, Dr. Sylvia Groth, associate professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences at Vanderbilt Eye Institute, and her team treated 11 fireworks related injuries at Vanderbilt and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital.

“We are not talking about a bit of singeing of eyelashes,” she said. “We treated injuries from projectile fireworks. These patients will be forever impacted by their injuries.”

Of the 11,500 fireworks injuries in 2021, the CPSC estimates that over half were to extremities and 35% were to the eye or parts of the head. Groth said injuries range from chemical burns, lid lacerations, fractures to the eye socket and ruptured globes, meaning the eye was cut open.

“It’s usually because a person is looking right at the firework, or their eyes are in direct danger as they play with sparklers,” said Researcher Tonia Rex, PhD, professor of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences at VUMC, who studies trauma-induced vision loss.

In addition to severe burns and injuries, fireworks also cause a large number of fires each year. In 2021, the NFPA said fireworks started an estimated 12,264 fires, including 2,082 structure fires, 316 vehicle fires and 9,866 outside and other fires.

In Tennessee alone, fire departments responded to 245 fires started by fireworks in 2022 that caused an estimated $1.13 million in direct property damage, according to the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office and Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

“During the Fourth of July holidays, I urge Tennesseans to not risk starting a fire or injuring themselves and potentially adding to the burdens of our hard-working first responders. If you do shoot consumer fireworks, please familiarize yourself with your local fireworks laws and always put safety first,” said Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley.

Several counties and cities in Tennessee have restrictions on personal fireworks usage, with some areas banning them altogether. While officials strongly encourage attending a professional fireworks display, they offer these safety tips for anyone who decides to set them off on their own:

Never allow children to handle or ignite fireworks.

Know your fireworks, read and follow all warnings and instructions.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Wear safety gear such as eye protection and gloves.

Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.

Never throw or point fireworks at people or animals.

Only light fireworks outdoors on a smooth, flat surface away from homes, dry leaves, and flammable substances.

Keep a bucket of water, garden hose or fire extinguisher nearby in case of a malfunction or fire.

Sparklers are not toys and cause hundreds of injuries every year. Sparklers can reach temperatures as high as 1200° F and stay hot even after they’ve burned out.

Don’t relight a dud firework. Soak the firework in a bucket of water overnight to ensure proper safety.

Fireworks should not be carried in your pocket or shot from metal or glass containers.

“The Fourth of July holiday is always a great opportunity to celebrate our nation’s independence with friends, family members, and loved ones,” said Tennessee State Fire Marshal and TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “The best way to ensure that you and your loved ones have a safe holiday celebration is to attend a public fireworks display put on by trained and licensed fireworks professionals.”