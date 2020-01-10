Judge to decide if suspect in West Nashville musician’s murder will be tried as adult

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Davidson County Juvenile Court judge will decide whether a 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting a West Nashville musician last year will be tried as an adult.

Decorrius Wright appeared before Judge Sheila Calloway for a hearing Friday morning. During that hearing, audio was played from inside a police cruiser following Wright’s arrest in which he reportedly admits to shooting Kyle Yorlets through the arm.

Wright and four other juveniles are charged with the shooting death of Yorlets, 24, on Torbett Street in Feb. 2019.

He was also one of four juveniles who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville on the night of Nov. 30, 2019. Wright was captured Dec. 3 outside of the Robin Hood Condo complex on Forrest Park Drive.

It was not immediately known when Judge Calloway will make a decision on whether to try Wright as an adult.