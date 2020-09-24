Judge rules blood drawn legally from driver charged with killing Brentwood officer

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Blood drawn from a woman accused of driving while intoxicated and killing a Brentwood officer can be used as evidence during the criminal case against her.

The ruling from Judge Robert E. Lee Davies came Thursday morning during a preliminary hearing for Ashley Kroese.

Kroese was charged with vehicular homicide for the crash on June 18. She was driving the wrong way on Franklin Road without her headlights on, when she hit Officer Destin Legieza’s police car, according to investigators.

An arrest warrant alleged Kroese’s blood alcohol content was .16, twice the legal limit.

An attorney for Kroese argued blood taken from his client was done without a proper search warrant, making it illegal. He asked a judge to suppress the results from the test, so they could not be used in the case.

The state responded and said the hospital drew the blood and the state later requested access to a sample, so their warrant was legally obtained for the blood test.

In court Thursday morning, Judge Davies denied the request from Kroese’s attorney and said the blood could be used as evidence.

During her preliminary hearing, the case against Kroese was also bound over to a grand jury.