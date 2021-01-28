Judge denies change of venue for trial of Metro officer charged with murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville judge has once again denied a change of venue for the trial of a former Metro officer charged with murder.

Andrew Delke is accused of shooting and killing Daniel Hambrick in July 2018. Surveillance video showed Delke, who was an officer at the time, shoot Hambrick in the back, according to investigators.

Delke’s trial date was pushed back to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Monte Watkins on Monday listened to witnesses provide evidence they said showcased the need for the trial to be held outside of the Nashville area.

Watkins announced Thursday he had denied the request to change the trial venue.