Judge, attorney say life without parole is better than death penalty for Timothy Madden

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Timothy Madden will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

That’s the punishment for his conviction of the murder and rape of Gabbi Doolin, a future that many involved in the case say is better than the death penalty.

“It’s not every day that you have strong scientific evidence,” said Doolin Family Attorney Corey Morgan, “But this case, we had strong scientific evidence.”

Madden entered an Alford Plea in August, pleading guilty to kidnapping and killing 7-year-old Doolin, but not to rape or sodomy.

“There would have been the death penalty given, I have no question in my mind,” Morgan said, “But at the same time, you have years and years of appeals, the family understood that, and the family, at this juncture, is looking forward to closure.”

“The question is? What is justice? What is justice for Gabriella?” Judge Janet Crocker told the courtroom Wednesday.

She determined justice would be to go to prison until he dies.

“For anyone to perceive that life without parole will not be filled with a lifetime of suffering for this man, that this man won’t experience punishment on this earth, he will, he will,” Crocker told the room.

Detectives who worked the case agree.

“It allows us, for lack of a better term, to sleep easier at night, knowing that there’s not gonna be a glitch in the system where he can appeal, maybe get out of something, or, maybe something whereas he’s let out on a technicality so to speak,” said Detective Wesley Medley with the Kentucky State Police.

“The only comfort that ultimately the Doolin’s can take away is that after today, they will not have to sit in the same room as the child’s killer,” Crocker concluded, “They will not have to breathe the same air of the man who raped and sodomized and killed their child.”