Join News 2, Second Harvest for Reverse Parade Food Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Join us on Wednesday, May 26th from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bicentennial Mall for the News 2 and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee Reverse Parade presented by Donelson Air.

Since the COVID pandemic began, Second Harvest food drive donations have decreased while the number of people who need help has significantly increased. This is because 1 out of 8 Middle Tennessee adults don’t know where their next meal is coming from because of the ongoing pandemic and job losses in the area.

Also impacted, 1 in 7 children. School cafeterias are closing this month. Kids will lose access to school meals they depend on, so that means parents will need to provide an extra 10 meals per week per child.

The Reverse Parade is your way to help! Bag up non-perishable food items put your kids in the car! Fun includes all kinds of entertainment on the parade route plus goodies for you to take home as a thank you for helping to feed our neighbors in need.

Most needed items include peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken, canned vegetables and fruit, pasta, beans, and cereal. Please only bring non-perishable food items or monetary donations.

Plan on entering Bicentennial Capital Mall State Park at the intersection of Jefferson Street and 7th Avenue and please stay in your car along the route. Volunteers will follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks as you drop off your non-perishable donations.

Can’t make it out to Bicentennial Mall on Wednesday? Then make your gift here and support the work that Second Harvest continues to do in Middle Tennessee.