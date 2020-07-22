Johnny Cash’s granddaughter talks about motivation behind petition to shut down Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some downtown business owners are on board with shutting down more businesses on lower Broadway to help curve the pandemic. More than 5,000 people have now signed a petition urging the Mayor to do just that.

Johnny Cash’s granddaughter, Chelsea Crowell is leading the charge.

“What’s going on in Nashville right now is partly avoidable,” Crowell told News 2.

Videos of people lining lower Broadway, many without mask have sparked out rage from voices across the country.

“This is a clear, just defiance of mandates,” said Crowell.

The Nashville native says she respects the downtown businesses that have complied with the Mayor’s orders, but other “tourist traps on lower Broadway continue to operate using a food sale loophole.”

“I don’t want to name these bar owners, but I honestly think that dollars probably speak to them the most efficiently,” she said.

While some business owners have chosen to keep their establishments closed to study the science behind Coronavirus, Crowell proposes that they are all shut down until the COVID-19 cases get under control.

“You know there’s a team in place that has the education to be able to determine when things like that should open back up.”

Mayor Cooper closed bars in Davidson County July 3rd and he has since announced a new order that will require businesses that serve alcohol to close at 10 p.m., but Crowell says that isn’t going to help the problem.

“If you pay attention to John Cooper’s heat map and how they are running their businesses downtown they are just not compliant,” said Crowell.

The daughter of Rosanne Cash and Rodney Crowell has battled COVID-19 herself and has several loved ones that are high risk, but she says that isn’t why she started the petition.

“I had COVID. I was in he hospital with pneumonia from it and that’s not, let me be clear I didn’t start that petition because I personally had COVID. I started it because this is a really upsetting situation that’s going on in our city right now.”

Crowell added that she understands shutting down a business and leaving employees without work is difficult.

“These service industry workers downtown, I have nothing but compassion for and I’m very mindful of and I really, sincerely hope that they are paid to stay home. That is what they deserve. They deserve to be paid to stay home and that unemployment should be extended. They should not have to put their lives on the line to be down there and they should not have to go broke,” she explained.

