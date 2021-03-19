John Oates to host virtual concert to benefit Feeding America

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This Saturday, Rock N Roll Hall of Fame musician John Oates will be putting on a live two hour streaming concert called Oates Fest 7908.

It is free to attend but Oates is hoping that folks will donate to Feeding America, which helps food banks across the country including the 2nd Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Click here for more info and how to donate.

Oates and his wife Aimee came up with this idea during the rise of COVID-19.

“And it was during the pandemic when we were sitting at home here in Nashville and we kept watching the news saying I wish we could do more,” said Oates.

“We realized the food insecurity had really become an epidemic portion in America and we want to do more, so we decided to combine what we do best with feeding America they are a fantastic organization, and we got a few big names to sign on and once the flood gates open we had so many wonderful performers jumping on board.”

The concert will feature all types of music and tons of huge artists with a lot of them from right here in Nashville.

Featured artists include Daryl Hall, Dave Grohl, Bob Weir & Wolf Bros, Dan + Shay, Michael McDonald, Monica, Sara Bareilles, Gavin DeGraw , Keb’ Mo’ and Jewel.

You can catch the show, which John promises to be very entertaining, on Saturday March 20 at 7pm. Click here for a link to the show.