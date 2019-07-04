Officer John Anderson remembered as family man, dedicated officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fellow officers remembered fallen officer John Anderson as a “dedicated” officer and a family man.

Flowers and other tokens are now at the site of the crash that killed the four-year veteran of the Metro police force.

Officer Anderson was killed after police said 17-year-old Jayona Brown slammed into his patrol car around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

The 28-year-old Anderson graduated from the Police Academy in 2015. His colleagues said the officer served the department, tourists, and the city of Nashville. He worked in the central precinct, which covers downtown.

Central precinct Commander Gordon Howey grew emotional when talking about the fallen officer.

“John has worked his entire career at the central precinct on the c-detail midnight shift. He was a very dedicated officer who worked extremely hard.”

In addition to Anderson’s four years in the central precinct, he was also a bagpiper for the Metro police Drill and Ceremony team, which performs at officer funerals.

Officer Anderson loved to play hockey in his spare time and had just been speaking with another colleague about his 18-month-old son Gavin.

“He was just talking about how his son was growing up so fast and he enjoyed spending time with him. Now, of course, today his life was tragically taken,” said Officer Richard Conger.

The young officer also leaves behind a devoted girlfriend, Katelyn Smith. In a statement, her sister said the couple was soon going to be engaged and that John had stepson who he loved as his own.

“I want people to know that John loved Katelyn so much and they going to be engaged soon. And he took Katelyn’s son, Liam, in as his own and was an incredible father to him in addition to his own son, Gavin. He was truly a part of our family. I considered him a brother. He was a great friend and a true family man. He always pushed us to be better, just as he pushed himself. We are all better off for knowing him and being loved by him.“

Donations can be made at the Metro Police Community Credit Union in Donelson, which is located at 2711 Old Lebanon Road, Nashville, TN 37214. Please note the donation is for Officer John Anderson on the check.