STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 30-year-old man from Joelton man has died after a boat he was abroad capsized on Kentucky Lake.

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) officers said they responded to the Ginger Bay area of Kentucky Lake at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday after a 14-foot aluminum boat capsized.

The TWRA reported that three people made it to shore, but one boater remained missing. Multiple agencies including — Stewart County EMS, Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, Stewart County Fire, Henry County Rescue Squad and the TWRA — all assisted in the search for the missing boater.

On Tuesday, Nov.7, divers recovered the body of Richard Robinett. He was not wearing a lifejacket, according to investigators.

The TWRA said this is the 25th deadly boating incident in Tennessee this year.