Joelton home destroyed in fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews responded to a fire that destroyed a home in Joelton early Friday morning.

The fire began around 4 a.m. at a home in the 8600 block of Whites Creek Pike near the Robertson County line.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

Fire officials told News 2 the fire was first reported by a passerby who saw the flames and called 911.

When firefighters arrived, the roof of the home had already collapsed. First responders began contacting neighbors to determine if anyone lived in the home since the structure was not stable enough to enter, according to the fire chief at the scene.

Here’s the latest from @NashvilleFD chief on scene here in Joelton. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/KkO1bIRpeU — Julia Palazzo WKRN (@JuliaPalazzoTV) October 2, 2020

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Whites Creek Pike is closed to traffic in the immediate area.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.