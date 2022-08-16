NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been more than 18 years since 21-year-old Jennifer Wix and her 2-year-old toddler, Adrianna, disappeared. Instead of celebrating Wix’s 40th birthday Tuesday, her mother, Kathy Nale. grieves and cries out for answers.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“She was barely 21; she was barely an adult, and now she’s 40,” Nale said. “Hard to believe, but here I am still today, begging, begging for help.”

Wix and her daughter were last seen at a gas station in Cross Plains March 25, 2004. The two were living in Springfield with Wix’s boyfriend at the time, Joey Benton. He told police he dropped the mother and daughter off at the gas station and watched them leave in a white car.

Benton said he saw Wix the following day at his house without her daughter, and she left in the same white car.

Police have never been able to confirm Benton’s story, and he remains a person of interest. The case was reclassified as a homicide in 2013.

Nale has made it her mission to tell Jennifer and Adrianna’s story to whomever will listen in hopes that someone who knows something will hear and lead her to information that could help solve the case.

“That’s my prayer is that we just keep reaching out and reaching out and reaching out as far as we can until we find the answer, until we bring justice for them,” Nale said. “I really want to bring them home, that’s all I want. I just want to bring them home.”

Nale said every birthday that passes is another reminder of all the time Jennifer and Adrianna missed out on. She hopes one day she will be able to lay them both to rest.

“I should have a place to take flowers today if I can’t hug (Jennifer) and I can’t celebrate her birthday with her, at least I should have a place to take flowers to,” Nale said. “That’s all I know is that I should have that, and I want that more than anything.”

Anyone with information should call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. Callers will remain anonymous and will qualify for a $25,000 reward.