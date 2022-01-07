RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn (WKRN) — On Thursday and Friday, many people stayed home from work and school to avoid the snowy and icy roadways, but healthcare workers couldn’t do that. They needed to get to local hospitals to keep them staffed.

When conditions in Rutherford County got slick, the Stones River Jeep Club used their vehicles to transport doctors and nurses to Ascension St. Thomas Hospital.

Jeep driver, Tim Millar, says his wife is a nurse. He understands the importance of keeping hospitals fully staffed, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don’t just off-road. We also believe in giving back to the community,” Millar said. “Why not help the ladies and gentlemen that are helping our community.”

Charity Compton and Jennifer Pinckard are St. Thomas nurses. They walked to a nearby hotel Thursday night after road conditions became too treacherous to navigate.

On Friday morning, a Stones River Jeep driver took them, and many others, straight to the hospital to help patients fighting COVID and weather-related injuries.

“Honestly without them, I’m not so sure that we would’ve been able to staff appropriately and take as good of care of our patients last night and today,” Compton and Pinckard said.

“For us to be able to go pick them up and get them to work is a burden off their shoulders that we are glad to take,” Millar said.

The club will continue to help healthcare workers until the icy road conditions clear up.

“Just a huge thank you to them. They took their personal time. These are their personal vehicles. So this is their time and their car to be running around and picking everybody up. So that’s a sacrifice on their part too. So the fact that they’re willing to pull all that together, to organize and connect with the hospital, to offer their services is very kind and very generous and we appreciate it a lot,” Compton and Pinckard said.