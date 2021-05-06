JC Ford Company moving manufacturing to Columbia, creating 200 jobs

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – JC Ford, a California based company that is the leading manufacturer in tortilla and tortilla chip production, will open new manufacturing facilities in Columbia.

Their machines can be found in factories that make Doritos and other popular flatbreads or snacks.

Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner Bob Rolfe from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development made the announcement Thursday at the future site on Oakland Parkway.

“As the fifth fastest growing county in Tennessee, Maury County has positioned itself as an ideal place for companies to do business,” said Governor Bill Lee. “We’re grateful that JC Ford has chosen to invest in Maury County. The 210 jobs will provide wonderful opportunities for residents in Middle Tennessee.”

The automated equipment manufacturer will invest $30 million and create 210 jobs over the next five years. Two facilities on the property will be renovated and a third structure will be built.

“What we are really excited is the quality of the wages of the project is exceptional,” said Commissioner Rolfe. Rolfe says state incentive dollars are used to attract companies that pay above wages. For JC Ford, it will be approximately $23 compared to Maury County’s average of $16.

Rolfe says companies are becoming even more attracted to the Volunteer State for a variety of reasons: incentives, educated workforce, business friendly environment and now the quality of life.

“We have seen a mass migration to this state,” Rolfe said. “Tennessee communities are filled with nice people and that’s part of the attraction.”

JC Ford is a family-owned company that started in 1944 in Orange County, California. After searching for a second location for ten years, Tennessee became their first choice because the state is at the center of their business. The super majority of jobs will be available to Maury County and surrounding communities.

“The easiest thing is to hire people locally,” said CEO Scott Ruhe. “We already have people in place looking for the first wave which will be more welding, assembly and light engineering. Then, we will move into heavy engineering and management level.”

The manufacturing portion of the property will be completed and operating in six months.

Interested applicants can click here to learn more and are encouraged to attend all future job fairs coming soon.