Jason Autry released from prison 9 years after Holly Bobo murder

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jason Autry has been released from prison. The Tennessee Department of Correction confirmed with News 2 that he was released Wednesday morning at 9:30 am.

On Monday, Autry was sentenced to eight years for his involvement in 20-year-old Holly Bobo’s 2011 kidnapping, rape, and murder. He has already served that time which is why he has been released.

Officials with the District Attorney’s Office said the Bobo family approved the deal after Autry testified against Holly’s killer, Zach Adams.

Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd said although the legal process may be over, he doesn’t think the punishment was enough for Autry.

“Was justice served for Holly? Yes, but at a cost,” Byrd said. “The state had to make a deal with the devil to get Zach Adams prosecuted. I don’t necessarily agree with that, but I understand it.”

Adams was found guilty by a jury in 2017 and sentenced to life in prison. His brother, Dylan Adams, was sentenced to 35 years in a plea agreement.