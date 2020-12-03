Jason Autry arrested in Benton County field with drugs and weapons, investigators say

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man jailed for several years in connection with the kidnapping, rape and murder of 20-year-old Holly Bobo was arrested again in Benton County Thursday morning.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Autry was found lying in a field along Morris Road near Coxburg Road, off Interstate 40, not far from the Decatur County line. Deputies approached Autry and said he tried to run, but was captured.

Autry was in possession of meth, weapons and other items, according to Benton County investigators.

No additional information was immediately released about Autry’s arrest.

Autry was sentenced in September to eight years behind bars on charges of facilitation to kidnapping and solicitation of murder for his involvement in the killing of Holly Bobo, who vanished from her Decatur County home in 2011. He was released from prison two days after his sentencing due to time already served.

Autry had testified against Holly’s killer, Zach Adams, who was sentenced in 2017 to life in prison.