NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Grammy award-winning artist Janet Jackson will bring her ‘Black Diamond’ World Tour to Nashville over the summer.

The tour kicks off June 24 at American Airlines in Miami, Florida and makes a stop at Bridgestone Arena on July 1, before wrapping up Aug. 23 at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, Feb. 13 at noon central time.

For more information, visit LiveNation.com.