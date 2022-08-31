NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been nearly 50 years since man last set foot on the moon, but NASA hopes to change that soon with its Artemis missions. Monday’s launch of Artemis I was scrubbed due to storms during the fueling process, but a new launch window is set for Saturday.

Janet Ivey, the President of Explore Mars & CEO of Janet’s Planet, said Artemis takes off where the Apollo program left off.

“Most people don’t know Apollo had a twin sister named Artemis, goddess of the moon. And so really what NASA and other space agencies are testing at is how do we go further and farther?”

However, before we go further and farther, we have to retrace our steps. Artemis I will be unmanned, but Artemis II will have astronauts aboard.

“When all goes well with Artemis I, within about a year, year and a half, we will see Artemis II with humans do the flyby of the moon. At that point, the targeted timeline for humans, putting boot prints the first woman and the first person of color on the moon is somewhere around 2025-2026,” said Ivey.

After that, Mars is the next step according to Ivey.

“I feel that within the next two, two and a half decades, we’ll see humans on Mars, and really for the benefit of appreciating this glorious blue ball that we live on. I think so often we take it for granted.”

Ivey also said that a lot of the technology used for space exploration can be used here on Earth as well.

Space is also an excellent way to encourage kids to learn more about science and Ivey has a message for News 2’s youngest viewers, “Hey, Channel 2 audience if you’re out there, and you want to make your version of the NASA Artemis Space Launch System, send in those pictures, and I will send out some Janet’s Planet swag to you.”

To learn more about Janet’s #UnfoldtheUniverseChallenge click on this link.

