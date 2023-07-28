SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee teenager just took a major step toward her recovery after losing both her legs in a crash.

Janae Edmondson was walking with her family in downtown St. Louis in February when she was struck by a driver police say was caused speeding.

The rising freshman at Middle Tennessee State University took her first steps this week with her new prosthetics.

It was the first time she’s taken a step since the accident.

Edmondson has filed a lawsuit against the city of St. Louis. The driver was out on house arrest for a 2020 robbery charge when he reportedly caused the crash that nearly killed Janae.

A GoFundMe set up to support Janae and her family during these challenging times has raised more than $830,000 for her support. If you would like to make a donation, follow this link.