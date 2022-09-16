JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The current city recorder for Jamestown, in Fentress County, has been indicted on multiple counts following an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, officials announced Friday.

Patricia “Gail” Dishmon is responsible for the administration of all financial affairs of the city as the current city recorder, according to the Comptroller’s Office.

Investigators determined Dishmon failed to pay her personal natural gas utility accounts on time and had delinquent balances totaling $1,758.05, which were not paid until December 2021 when they came under scrutiny by the city’s financial auditors.

Dishmon failed to make payments on her primary residence account; transferred her son’s unpaid balances to an inactive account; and allowed her son’s natural gas account to go unpaid while also applying grant funding to his account to reduce the unpaid account balance.

Investigators also noted that Dishmon used questionable annual and sick leave and paid herself questionable compensation.

She was indicted by the Fentress County Grand Jury this month on one count of theft of services over $1,000 and one count of official misconduct.

“Our investigators noted numerous deficiencies within the City of Jamestown’s financial and operational practices,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said. “The city must enforce its utility disconnect policies for all accounts, follow its approved leave policies, document and create a policy for food purchases and discontinue the use of signature stamps.”

The full report on the investigation may be viewed here.