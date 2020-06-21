Jackson puppy mill shut down, Dickson County Humane Society helps dogs in need

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Dickson County Humane Society plans to take in ten dogs following the shut down of a Jackson puppy mill.

Officials made the announcement on their Facebook page Sunday morning.

The post said a puppy mill was shut down in Madison County Saturday night.

Officials from the humane society said they are taking in two dobermans and eight dachshunds on Sunday. They don’t know the current status of every dogs health, but said they will need medical care.

There were more than 600 dogs at the scene that needed assistance.

