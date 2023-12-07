JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – After Ty Kinnaird, a 15-year-old from Jackson County, was shot and killed by one of his good friends, Ty’s family told News 2 they believe it was an accident.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, friends and family said their final goodbyes at Ty’s funeral.

“You could never be depressed around Ty. He was just always, always happy…He was beyond special,” Kathy Kinnaird, Ty’s mom, said.

Kathy said that’s how Ty was best described when friends and family came to say their final goodbyes: “We’ve had kids after kids after kids come up here and tell us how amazing he was.”

Last week, Kathy said her son was hanging out with one of his good friends: “They were leaving to go eat, and the boy just picked up the gun, dropped the clip out of it, pointed it straight at him, and just shot him.”

Kathy said she got the call just moments after speaking with her son, but the family believes it was an accidental shooting: “He loved this boy, and I know this boy loved him.”

According to Ty’s obituary, the Jackson County High School sophomore died at Cookeville Regional Medical Center on Thursday, Nov. 30.

However, this incident isn’t the first juvenile-involved shooting in the Putnam County and Jackson County area.

According to the Cookeville Police Department, a minor was charged in a separate shooting back in October when an 18-year-old was shot and killed. Another juvenile was sent to the hospital with injuries from the shooting.

“These kids have to know that these guns are not toys. You do not pick up a gun and point it at someone,” Kathy said.

Kathy said she now plans to raise awareness about gun safety as a way to carry on her son’s legacy.

According to data from Everytown, in 2023 there were at least 21 unintentional shootings by children resulting in five deaths and 16 injuries in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told News 2 they are looking into Ty’s death.

If you would like to help out the family financially, a GoFundMe can be found here.