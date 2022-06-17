JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former school bus driver was arrested in Jackson County on Wednesday for sexual battery charges.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Kenneth Borawski had inappropriate contact with an underage girl while he was a bus driver for the Jackson County School System. Authorities said an investigation was opened after a complaint of suspicious activity was made to school officials.

Kenneth Borawski (Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department)

After the initial internal investigation began, Borawski was reportedly released from his duties immediately. Detectives then worked alongside the school system and Tennessee Child Protection Services Special Investigations Unit, the sheriff’s department said.

“The quick response and seriousness in which the school officials reacted greatly assisted in the investigation and is an example of their dedication to provide safety for our children,” the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Borawski was served with eight criminal warrants for sexual battery by an authority figure. He was taken into custody on Wednesday.