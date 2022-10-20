JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Gainesboro man was arrested Wednesday on arson charges stemming from a fire last month.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, fire investigators responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Hilltop Lane back in September. During the investigation, agents developed information that led them to identify Daniel Shivers as the one responsible.

On Wednesday, Shivers, 34, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated arson. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $200,000 bond.