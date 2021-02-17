Jack-knifed tractor-trailer closes portion of Central Pike in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A jack-knifed tractor-trailer has closed a portion Central Pike in Wilson County Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. near Gailynn Marie Drive, not far from Interstate 840.

A commercial vehicle driver reportedly had trouble coming up a hill and jack-knifed while reversing back down. No injuries were reported and the vehicle has been moved upright, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The THP is assisting with the crash.

It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic.