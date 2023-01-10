MOORE COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — Jack Daniel’s Distillery and a few nearby schools were placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday after a threat was made to the facility, according to the company.

A Jack Daniel’s spokesperson told News 19 that Jack Daniel’s Distillery in Lynchburg was placed on lockdown after they received a verbal threat saying a person with a gun was on their way to the South Bottling House on Highway 55 on the Lincoln County/Moore County line.

The spokesperson says the alleged threat was connected to an internal fight between Jack Daniel’s employees.

Jack Daniel’s General Manager Melvin Keebler released the following statement regarding the incident:

Today, there was a potential threat that could have impacted the Jack Daniel Distillery. This potential threat resulted in a stay-in-place notification to employees for their safety and security. We are no longer under the stay-in-place requirement.

The spokesperson also confirmed Moore County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the threat.

Authorities told Jack Daniel’s corporate that the alleged gunman did not make it to the facility.

It is unclear at this time if there were any arrests or contact made with the alleged suspect.

News 19 reached out to Moore County Sheriff’s Office for additional information and is waiting to hear back.