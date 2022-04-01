La Vergne, Tenn. (WKRN) – La Vergne police are working to track down a group of serial thieves.

This week, three car break ins were reported in the Lake Forest Subdivision. One of the thefts resulted in a car being totaled.

Growing up, and even for some adults, almost everyone has a dream car in mind. The one you work hard for, save up for or beg your parents for, and for Bobbie Williams that car was a Mustang.

“I was so proud of myself. I worked so hard for that car, completely customized, the whole nine yards,” Williams described.

Finally, she was able to purchase her dream vehicle. However, on March 27, her dream turned into a nightmare. Ring camera video from a neighbor across the street captured two people getting out of an SUV. Shortly after, the group drove off in Williams’ Mustang.

Williams says she remembers that night. Her family was asleep when she thought she heard her car alarm go off, but she didn’t think anything of it. She said it wasn’t until the next morning when she looked out the window and saw her car was gone that she realized something was wrong. She immediately called police.

“Officers said actually it was 3:22, is when your license plate reader pegged going out of the city, and I’m like…just feel crushed,” Williams remembers.

Several hours later, Williams thought she would finally get her car back when she received a call from the police.

“She said they recovered your vehicle, and I said, ‘Great where is it? Let’s go get it.’ And she said, ‘Unfortunately, they hit a tree.'” I just stood there and sobbed.”

Finally, Williams explained she was able to go and see her car. As she took pictures of what was left of the vehicle, she began to hold back tears. The car was completely totaled, with damage to the front bumper and inside the car. La Vergne police told News 2 the car crashed into a tree within the Metro Nashville city limits.

“Watching someone just go through your stuff, it’s so violating,” Williams said while holding back tears.

Now, La Vergne police are tracking two other crimes that may be related to the same group. Detectives say there were at least three people involved in the crime. Another vehicle was stolen in the Lake Forest Subdivision on March 31, just four days after Williams had her Mustang taken. That vehicle was recovered in Nashville that same night.

A gun was also taken out of another car that same night.

“From my house and going 10 streets, 12 streets down, all they’re doing is bouncing around our neighborhood, and going car to car, house to house,” said Williams. “I know they’re doing what they can. I know it’s probably just a matter of time before La Vergne catches them. Nobody is safe in our neighborhood, no one.”

La Vergne police told News 2 that this is an open investigation, and the suspects are still at large. If you recognize the SUV the suspects were driving or know anything about this crime, you are asked to call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744.