‘It’s not even real’: Community remembers Madison man killed by 20-year old drunk driver

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 60-year-old man hit and killed by a drunk driver is being remembered by those who knew and loved him.

James Gable of Madison was killed early Saturday morning at the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Shute Lane.

“I think it was about 3:00 in the morning, if I’m not mistaken,” said Murray Gilbert, who lives near crash the site. “But I heard fire engines and ambulances and police cars, and they were flying.

Metro police say 20-year-old Ethan Harris was driving on Shute Lane toward Lebanon Pike when he drove off the side of the road, hit a fence and went into a median which caused his BMW to fly into the air. Harris’ car then land on top of Gable’s car.

“It’s gotta be one of the worst accident places in Nashville,” said Gilbert. “Anybody who knows that corner counts to 10 before they pull out on Lebanon Road. That’s how bad it is.”

Friends of Gable say he was a husband, and father to one son who has Down syndrome. He was a regular at O Rendevous, a bar/restaurant in Madison, where he would hang out with his friends and colleagues.

“He just worked hard,” said a friend of Gable’s who did not want to share her name. “He was waiting to retire pretty soon. He was a good man, loved his family and he was a good friend.”

Friends of Gable say he worked for Opryland for more than 15 years and was well-loved by his colleagues.

“We all cried. We’re going to miss him,” a friend said. “It’s not even real, you know? I keep expecting to see him come in with that big smile.”

Harris now faces a charge of vehicular homicide by intoxication in Gable’s death. He was arrested and given a $40,000 dollar bond and has since been released.