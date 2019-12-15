It’s National Cupcake Day!

SIOUX CITY, IA. (CNN)– Get your frosting fix!

Sunday is National Cupcake Day.

Fun fact, the sweet treat was originally known as the 1-2-3-4 cake as a simple way to remember the basic recipe.

1 cup of butter, 2 cups of sugar, 3 cups of flour, and 4 eggs.

In the 19th Century most cupcakes were either vanilla or chocolate.

The small cakes have since evolved and you can get just about any flavor of cupcake now.

In 2011 — The Guinness World Records said the world’s largest cupcake weighed more than 2,000 pounds and 36 inches tall.

No word on who came up with this holiday or why December 15th was chosen as the designated day but they should definitely be thanked.