It’s back! The RC and MoonPie Festival in Bell Buckle

BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s not your typical festival to say the least, but it is wildly popular and brings a lot of attention to a small Middle Tennessee town.

The RC and MoonPie Festival was born from an idea to bring more tourists to Bell Buckle by celebrating MoonPie’s 75th anniversary in 1994, according to the Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce. At the time they reached out to the Chattanooga Factory for help and the rest was history.

The festival, like many others, was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Organizers are thrilled to be bringing it back June 19, 2021. It’s held every third Saturday in June.

The small Bedford County town of roughly 500 people hopes to see 20,000 visitors enjoy these two iconic southern treats.

So, what happens at a festival to celebrate RC Cola, MoonPie and Bell Buckle?

The day kicks off with the Annual Bell Buckle Chamber 10 Mile & 5k Run at 7:00 a.m. That’s followed by the opening of the craft fair, food court, and a line up of entertainment like seeing the Midstate Cloggers in action or watching John Allan Miller perform.

The RC Colo and MoonPie parade marches at 11:15am and ends with the coronation of the festival’s King and Queen.

RC Cola and MoonPie games launch at 1:30 p.m.

It all wraps up – and this you don’t want to miss – with the cutting of the world’s largest MoonPie at 4:00 p.m.

